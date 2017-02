A/C Iced up??? Returning from Brisbane the air flow reduced to almost zero, I think it had

iced up, I turned off the A/C but left the fan on, after 15 mins the air flow

returned.

It was set to 21 and 20 with fan on 3, in the past 18 months of owning the

jeep this has never happened before, just wondering if anyone else has had

this problem..

