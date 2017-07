KK Heater not warming Hi,

Have an XJ and have just bought a KK. The heater in the KK only has the FAINTEST of warm air while in my XJ you need to turn the heater down very low as it is very efficient.

Have had radiator flushed and thermostat replaced. Also removed water pump to see if it was slipping but all ok.

