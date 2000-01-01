WH Grand Hemi build Just picked up a rather high KM example of a Hemi with a few extras. She's had a interesting history as was originally sold in South Africa and brought into Australia as a personal import (Yellow plate). A few extras that it came with, some known, some discovered...

Roof cage with wheel carrier and jerry can holders x 4 Bluetooth handsfree kit Unichip??? 265/70/R17 ATs (doesn't appear to have been lifted) 2 spare rims 1 extra spare tyre

First tasks are as below: Full fluid drop (engine, gearbox, transfer case, diffs, coolant) Track down the Unichip to see if its plug and play or wired in as I'll eventually want to replace with a Superchips Flashpaq Front diff bushes (knew this before purchase) Guard trim / pinch weld mod