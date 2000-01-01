Just picked up a rather high KM example of a Hemi with a few extras. She's had a interesting history as was originally sold in South Africa and brought into Australia as a personal import (Yellow plate). A few extras that it came with, some known, some discovered...
- Roof cage with wheel carrier and jerry can holders x 4
- Bluetooth handsfree kit
- Unichip???
- 265/70/R17 ATs (doesn't appear to have been lifted)
- 2 spare rims
- 1 extra spare tyre
First tasks are as below:
- Full fluid drop (engine, gearbox, transfer case, diffs, coolant)
- Track down the Unichip to see if its plug and play or wired in as I'll eventually want to replace with a Superchips Flashpaq
- Front diff bushes (knew this before purchase)
- Guard trim / pinch weld mod