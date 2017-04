Ajp Hello,

My XJ has done nearly 300,000 km with no real problems. Last 6 months or so at lights and /or start revs to 1200 then later down to 200 revs. Two visits to mechanic include new fuel filter, new idle speed motor and throttle body clean. Still doing it.

Suggestions please. Andrew Hello,My XJ has done nearly 300,000 km with no real problems. Last 6 months or so at lights and /or start revs to 1200 then later down to 200 revs. Two visits to mechanic include new fuel filter, new idle speed motor and throttle body clean. Still doing it.Suggestions please. Andrew