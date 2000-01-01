 FCA Service Nightmare - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > WK WK2 Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page FCA Service Nightmare


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
67HR's Avatar
67HR  67HR is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Albany WA
Posts: 153
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 106
Liked 32 Times in 23 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default FCA Service Nightmare
Just found out today (after being away for a month) we no longer have a Jeep dealer in Albany. With 4 months warranty left on my 2014 Laredo I'm now faced with a choice of Bunbury or Perth for warranty repairs.
Bunbury is 349 klms from Albany. John Hughes Vic Park is 406 klm.
I was going to book in to have my 50K service done and the S49 TSB. I'm not sure yet about the alternator TSB and will need to look into that,

I'm not sure if the old dealer still has the wi-tech to do the updates or if they've handed it back.
I'll call them tomorrow and find out otherwise I'll try and call FCA

If i'm faced with Perth who's the "best & fairest in the west"?

Well, I've just got off the Ph to FCA, gave them VIN my post code etc and explained we now have no dealer local and what could I do about my S49 recall.
The said my closest dealer is Bunbury and I need to book it in there for the recall.

Now here's the kicker! They will organise a tilt tray to pick it up from me, take it to the dealer in Bunbury, have the S49 done then return it to me No Charge. I was in a state of shock and forgot to ask what I would do without a vehicle for probably 3 days!
I have nothing against the dealer in Bunbury (or its people) but I don't go there. I do how ever go to Perth once a month and would be happy to go to John Hughes in Vic Park but the woman I spoke to said it had to be done in Bunbury!!
__________________
RED = Retired & Extremely Disinterested (Locksmith)
Likes: (1)
JnK

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 2 Hours Ago
timsarg  timsarg is offline
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 85
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 1
Liked 23 Times in 15 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by 67HR View Post
Just found out today (after being away for a month) we no longer have a Jeep dealer in Albany. With 4 months warranty left on my 2014 Laredo I'm now faced with a choice of Bunbury or Perth for warranty repairs.
Bunbury is 349 klms from Albany. John Hughes Vic Park is 406 klm.
I was going to book in to have my 50K service done and the S49 TSB. I'm not sure yet about the alternator TSB and will need to look into that,

I'm not sure if the old dealer still has the wi-tech to do the updates or if they've handed it back.
I'll call them tomorrow and find out otherwise I'll try and call FCA

If i'm faced with Perth who's the "best & fairest in the west"?

Well, I've just got off the Ph to FCA, gave them VIN my post code etc and explained we now have no dealer local and what could I do about my S49 recall.
The said my closest dealer is Bunbury and I need to book it in there for the recall.

Now here's the kicker! They will organise a tilt tray to pick it up from me, take it to the dealer in Bunbury, have the S49 done then return it to me No Charge. I was in a state of shock and forgot to ask what I would do without a vehicle for probably 3 days!
I have nothing against the dealer in Bunbury (or its people) but I don't go there. I do how ever go to Perth once a month and would be happy to go to John Hughes in Vic Park but the woman I spoke to said it had to be done in Bunbury!!

why do you have to take it to bunbury , you don't need to book and skippers can and will do it . I'd just take it up to skippers when you come up to perth
Likes: (2)
  #3  
Old 2 Hours Ago
MexicanBatman  MexicanBatman is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 2
What Jeep do I drive?: WK
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default
My choice would be to get it serviced at a local, and forget about the stupid s49 flash
Likes: (1)
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 05:28 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=