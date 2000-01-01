FCA Service Nightmare Just found out today (after being away for a month) we no longer have a Jeep dealer in Albany. With 4 months warranty left on my 2014 Laredo I'm now faced with a choice of Bunbury or Perth for warranty repairs.

Bunbury is 349 klms from Albany. John Hughes Vic Park is 406 klm.

I was going to book in to have my 50K service done and the S49 TSB. I'm not sure yet about the alternator TSB and will need to look into that,



I'm not sure if the old dealer still has the wi-tech to do the updates or if they've handed it back.

I'll call them tomorrow and find out otherwise I'll try and call FCA



If i'm faced with Perth who's the "best & fairest in the west"?



Well, I've just got off the Ph to FCA, gave them VIN my post code etc and explained we now have no dealer local and what could I do about my S49 recall.

The said my closest dealer is Bunbury and I need to book it in there for the recall.



Now here's the kicker! They will organise a tilt tray to pick it up from me, take it to the dealer in Bunbury, have the S49 done then return it to me No Charge. I was in a state of shock and forgot to ask what I would do without a vehicle for probably 3 days!

