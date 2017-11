Diesel XJ Hi Guys,



Do know if the heater core is the same as gthe petrol one? Ive looked in the parts forum and someone said it 'should' be but would like a confirmation?



Thanks Hi Guys,Do know if the heater core is the same as gthe petrol one? Ive looked in the parts forum and someone said it 'should' be but would like a confirmation?Thanks __________________

1996 XJ Cherokee Red Sport 2.5TD

150,000+ Miles