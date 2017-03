Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler? A redesigned Jeep Wrangler will be unveiled later this year, but a photo alleged to depict the vehicle, in four-door Wrangler Unlimited form, has surfaced online. The photo was posted on JL Wrangler Forums, whose sources claim it’s legit. If accurate, the photo shows that the redesigned Wrangler will feature an almost identical body to the...











Read More...



A redesigned Jeep Wrangler will be unveiled later this year, but a photo alleged to depict the vehicle, in four-door Wrangler Unlimited form, has surfaced online. The photo was posted on JL Wrangler Forums, whose sources claim it’s legit. If accurate, the photo shows that the redesigned Wrangler will feature an almost identical body to the...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com