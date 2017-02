2006 TJ Service I have the 2006 Auto TJ and it's coming up to 100,000ks. Does anyone know what gets done at this service. I do a lot of stuff myself, it would be good to know what gets done, as it would be a waste of time and money having something replaced that I've recently done. I have the 2006 Auto TJ and it's coming up to 100,000ks. Does anyone know what gets done at this service. I do a lot of stuff myself, it would be good to know what gets done, as it would be a waste of time and money having something replaced that I've recently done.