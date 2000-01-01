K & N Oil Filter HP 2009 Asking Price: Best Offer Condition: Like New Location: Adelaide Hi all,



I was sold this oil filter for my 2012 KK Cherokee 3.7 petrol. I went to do the oil change and the filter didn't fit. It turns out that the thread on the 2012 engines is larger than on earlier models.



I didn't have the receipt so couldn't take it back, so now if anyone can use it, its yours for whatever you think is a reasonable price.



Note that I partially filled it with new oil prior to trying to fit it, so there is a bit of clean oil in it now. Other than that, it's like new.



Here's the Vehicle Applications fitment guide:



I'm in Aberfoyle Park.



Thanks,



