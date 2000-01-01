Hi all,
I was sold this oil filter for my 2012 KK Cherokee 3.7 petrol. I went to do the oil change and the filter didn't fit. It turns out that the thread on the 2012 engines is larger than on earlier models.
I didn't have the receipt so couldn't take it back, so now if anyone can use it, its yours for whatever you think is a reasonable price.
Note that I partially filled it with new oil prior to trying to fit it, so there is a bit of clean oil in it now. Other than that, it's like new.
Here's the Vehicle Applications fitment guide: http://www.knfilters.com/search/appl...x?prod=HP-2009
I'm in Aberfoyle Park.
Thanks,
Mark