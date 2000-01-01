Got it Yesterday Yesterday we had a 5 hour drive to swap my Ute for my Jeep.

Its not a brand new Jeep but an 07 Cherokee, and it the 65th Anniversary Edition.

When we were making the 5 hour trip back home in her, she drove like a dream. I was a little surprise by how narrow it is but this will not be any problem over time. And I will get use to it real quick.

Due to my back I can't get out to get a photo of her but it does need a little work on the pain and some of the tint on the windows is scratched right through to the glass, but if no one touches it all should be good.

