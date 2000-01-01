 Got it Yesterday - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

51 Minutes Ago
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Sunraysia
Posts: 2
JK
Got it Yesterday
Yesterday we had a 5 hour drive to swap my Ute for my Jeep.
Its not a brand new Jeep but an 07 Cherokee, and it the 65th Anniversary Edition.
When we were making the 5 hour trip back home in her, she drove like a dream. I was a little surprise by how narrow it is but this will not be any problem over time. And I will get use to it real quick.
Due to my back I can't get out to get a photo of her but it does need a little work on the pain and some of the tint on the windows is scratched right through to the glass, but if no one touches it all should be good.
Its now a stage of waiting to feel better to go out bush and give her a run out there.

22 Minutes Ago
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Greenbank, Brisbane.
Posts: 1,056
XJ
Yay, welcome to the family.
