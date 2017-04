Clutch pilot bearing, needle bushing Good day, I have just joined as I own a 2005 KJ 2.8 crd. I have a question if anyone can help, I'm looking for the part number for clutch pilot bearing for my Jeep as I'm doing clutch shortly it's the part that fits in the centre of flywheel crankshaft so the output transmission shaft can fit into. It's not the throw out release bearing I'm looking for. Hope you have a great day. Good day, I have just joined as I own a 2005 KJ 2.8 crd. I have a question if anyone can help, I'm looking for the part number for clutch pilot bearing for my Jeep as I'm doing clutch shortly it's the part that fits in the centre of flywheel crankshaft so the output transmission shaft can fit into. It's not the throw out release bearing I'm looking for. Hope you have a great day. Last edited by Jackobite; 2 Hours Ago at 09:39 PM .