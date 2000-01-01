 Another Problem! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

1 Hour Ago
I'mJeepedAs

  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Brisbane
Posts: 10
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Another Problem!
Alright so after I got the jeep running again it shut off while driving down the road at 60kmh. It's weird because it starts up for 3 seconds and then shuts off. I was thinking maybe it's a problem with the diesel fuel system and maybe it's a stuffed pump or blocked filter. I've read elsewhere that the transponder in the jeep key can cause it to shut down as well. I have 2 keys and I've used both bringing the same result. Also noted that if the crankshaft sensor stops working properly the same thing can happen. Does anyone have some solid advice before I start looking into it and pulling things apart. I've replaced the battery last month with a optima D31A and cleaned out the starter motor since it was clogged with dirt from water crossings.

1 Hour Ago
MidnightMods
Lowranger Shocker
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 1,610
Likes: 7
Liked 111 Times in 85 Posts
Default
bad key will give a fault code after 2 attempts.
confirm what fuel pressure is before it stalls via OBD port on torque app.
