Another Problem! Alright so after I got the jeep running again it shut off while driving down the road at 60kmh. It's weird because it starts up for 3 seconds and then shuts off. I was thinking maybe it's a problem with the diesel fuel system and maybe it's a stuffed pump or blocked filter. I've read elsewhere that the transponder in the jeep key can cause it to shut down as well. I have 2 keys and I've used both bringing the same result. Also noted that if the crankshaft sensor stops working properly the same thing can happen. Does anyone have some solid advice before I start looking into it and pulling things apart. I've replaced the battery last month with a optima D31A and cleaned out the starter motor since it was clogged with dirt from water crossings.