CV joint replacement kit



My Jeep: '08 JK Wrangler 3.8Lt petrol shorty

CV joint rear of front shaft going into transfer case.

Did bit of a search here, came up with the above, found similar kit on eBay fr Sydney BUT he is out of stock & won't have then for 2 months, bummer as I am going up to Queensland next month. Also mentioned in search using Falcon XR6 as its the same?

Anyone know where this kit could be sourced from locally if possible or or is a CV shop going to have parts or how have others approached this problem. Like to hear your thoughts...

Below out of stock kit from Sydney eBay



My Jeep: '08 JK Wrangler 3.8Lt petrol shortyCV joint rear of front shaft going into transfer case.Did bit of a search here, came up with the above, found similar kit on eBay fr Sydney BUT he is out of stock & won't have then for 2 months, bummer as I am going up to Queensland next month. Also mentioned in search using Falcon XR6 as its the same?Anyone know where this kit could be sourced from locally if possible or or is a CV shop going to have parts or how have others approached this problem. Like to hear your thoughts...Below out of stock kit from Sydney eBay