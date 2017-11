My WJ on Our Trip Around Oz Here's some pic's of us & our WJ 4.0L petrol towing our van around Australia, starting in late March, plus a few locality shots ........

ps started in Kingaroy Qld.

Will put more up when ever in internet range LOL Here's some pic's of us & our WJ 4.0L petrol towing our van around Australia, starting in late March, plus a few locality shots ........ps started in Kingaroy Qld.Will put more up when ever in internet range LOL Attached Thumbnails



__________________

1999 WJ GCL, old 4B's - FJ55 Cruiser- 85 & 89 Paj- GQ- Disco 1- 98,00 & 01 Explorers & a Musso