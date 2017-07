WK2 Laredo 4x4 V6 Petrol Silver Asking Price: 36,000 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Laredo 4X4 Year: 2014 Condition: Excellent Condition Odometer KM: 38,000 klms Rego State: Victoria 2014 Laredo 4x4 V6 Petrol.



Reg to June 2018



Silver



Full factory service history up to date.



Factory Leather and Sat Nav (large screen uconnect)



Factory Towbar ( only towed 6x4 trailer a couple of times )



Dealer fitted Sunroof and extended warranty until 2023.



Genuine Mopar running boards (black)



Powder coated wheels (black)



Blind Spot Sensors (aftermarket)



TJM alloy nudge bar



LED Light Bar.



In very good condition.



