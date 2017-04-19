Jeep Cherokee 2012 has multi media entertainment system. 4 airbags. It has cruise control, front & rear power windows, electric front seats, front fog lamps and driver airbag. Bluetooth capability that allows you to make hands free phone calls while driving. Take your family anywhere in this 2012 Jeep Cherokee. This car has climate control air conditioning.
rear draws
duel fuel (lpg)
2 inch lift kit
A/T tires
roof racks
Awning
air compressor
Arb rear diff cover
dual battery 170AH
Usb and 12v sockets with battery gauge
uhf radio and aerial
Led light bar for rear draws
Brand new main battery installed 19/4/17
full service history.
very well maintained used for touring
Selling due to new company car
Comes with RWC
