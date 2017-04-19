2012 Jeep Cherokee Jet kk dual fuel Asking Price: 21000 Make: Jeep Model: cheroke jet Year: 2012 Condition: awsome Odometer KM: 81000 Rego State: Victoria Jeep Cherokee 2012 has multi media entertainment system. 4 airbags. It has cruise control, front & rear power windows, electric front seats, front fog lamps and driver airbag. Bluetooth capability that allows you to make hands free phone calls while driving. Take your family anywhere in this 2012 Jeep Cherokee. This car has climate control air conditioning.





rear draws

duel fuel (lpg)

2 inch lift kit

A/T tires

roof racks

Awning

air compressor

Arb rear diff cover

dual battery 170AH

Usb and 12v sockets with battery gauge

uhf radio and aerial

Led light bar for rear draws

Brand new main battery installed 19/4/17



full service history.

very well maintained used for touring



Selling due to new company car



Comes with RWC





https://www.carsales.com.au/private/...SSE-AD-4672918





