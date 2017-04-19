 2012 Jeep Cherokee Jet kk dual fuel - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default 2012 Jeep Cherokee Jet kk dual fuel
Asking Price: 21000
Make: Jeep
Model: cheroke jet
Year: 2012
Condition: awsome
Odometer KM: 81000
Rego State: Victoria
Jeep Cherokee 2012 has multi media entertainment system. 4 airbags. It has cruise control, front & rear power windows, electric front seats, front fog lamps and driver airbag. Bluetooth capability that allows you to make hands free phone calls while driving. Take your family anywhere in this 2012 Jeep Cherokee. This car has climate control air conditioning.


rear draws
duel fuel (lpg)
2 inch lift kit
A/T tires
roof racks
Awning
air compressor
Arb rear diff cover
dual battery 170AH
Usb and 12v sockets with battery gauge
uhf radio and aerial
Led light bar for rear draws
Brand new main battery installed 19/4/17

full service history.
very well maintained used for touring

Selling due to new company car

Comes with RWC


https://www.carsales.com.au/private/...SSE-AD-4672918


cp4901906623922340983.jpg   cp5042895823705349254.jpg   cp5063112782496216132.jpg   cp5274395348767601536 (1).jpg   cp4809272933404593669.jpg  

