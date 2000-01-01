 Pls may I have yr advice. Engine light & poss turbo issues - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


rob8888
Default Pls may I have yr advice. Engine light & poss turbo issues
Had just filled up with diesel in 2010 JK CRD. Put foot down on steep grade (100km/h), sudden whoosh sound (like a turbo blow off valve on every boy racer a few yrs back), fairly quick loss of power, malfunction light. Pulled over, engine running fine. Opened bonnet, not obvious issues or sounds. Limped last 2km home with vehicle seemingly in limp home mode. Reduced power & max speed of 30km/h.

Had a obd blue tooth scanner and after trying numerous apps got the following codes (but can't determine how current they are):

P0443 evaporative emission system purge control valve circuit
P0247 turbo/super charger watergate solenoid
P07E8

Would anyone please has it a guess of what I'm dealing with here?

It's got 95000km on clock. Original intercooler hoses.

Would a split hose be consistent with these errors & experience?

One of the apps gave a boost reading when I accelerated from idle (no load on engine) to about 3000rpm and went only to about 3 (I'm assuming psi?). Any idea how this compares to normal range?

Would appreciate all yr erudite speculations.

Regards and thanks, Rob
Black 2010 CRD JK unlimited, after KJ 2006 CRD LTD (totalled by speeding driver).

hpcoolahan
sounds like a split or hose thats slipped out of the clamp , had that happen to me on way back from Sydney once.... check all hoses and clamps first.

Cheers
Patrick
You have a split intercooler hose,
idle to 3000rpm in any gear will produces around 20psi of pressure.
rob8888
Thanks chaps. Will see what I can uncover tomorrow if I get a chance. Lord only knows where I'll find a solution quickly in NZ.
Black 2010 CRD JK unlimited, after KJ 2006 CRD LTD (totalled by speeding driver).
