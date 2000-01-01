Pls may I have yr advice. Engine light & poss turbo issues Had just filled up with diesel in 2010 JK CRD. Put foot down on steep grade (100km/h), sudden whoosh sound (like a turbo blow off valve on every boy racer a few yrs back), fairly quick loss of power, malfunction light. Pulled over, engine running fine. Opened bonnet, not obvious issues or sounds. Limped last 2km home with vehicle seemingly in limp home mode. Reduced power & max speed of 30km/h.



Had a obd blue tooth scanner and after trying numerous apps got the following codes (but can't determine how current they are):



P0443 evaporative emission system purge control valve circuit

P0247 turbo/super charger watergate solenoid

P07E8



Would anyone please has it a guess of what I'm dealing with here?



It's got 95000km on clock. Original intercooler hoses.



Would a split hose be consistent with these errors & experience?



One of the apps gave a boost reading when I accelerated from idle (no load on engine) to about 3000rpm and went only to about 3 (I'm assuming psi?). Any idea how this compares to normal range?



Would appreciate all yr erudite speculations.



