Vibration under the car Ok so I went 4wding on the weekend, and did a few tracks, technical but not overly difficult as my jeep is stock, now on take off it has a shudder (like a clutch shudder) I don't understand why, all the tailshafts are tight and no movement in the uni joints, I went through a small muddy section of track, not overly muddy, and now it has this shudder on take off, any ideas? And any solutions?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Ok so I went 4wding on the weekend, and did a few tracks, technical but not overly difficult as my jeep is stock, now on take off it has a shudder (like a clutch shudder) I don't understand why, all the tailshafts are tight and no movement in the uni joints, I went through a small muddy section of track, not overly muddy, and now it has this shudder on take off, any ideas? And any solutions?Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk