Rear Brake Assist After a recent U Connect upgrade the dealer ticked Rear Brake assist. The result was that backing down our driveway, a slight touch of the brake pedal caused a noisy shuddering stop and scared the hell out of the passengers. I have unticked it and the brakes work normally. What are owners thoughts on using this brake assist on normal operation, on trips etc?.