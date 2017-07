Soft Top - JK Unlimited - 2010 Asking Price: 100 Condition: Good Location: Perth Soft top hasn't had much use (around 1 year since new). Nice and tight fitting still.



Roof rack now requires hard top to be used



Came from a 2010 with the old style interior, not sure if that matters.



Plastics framing and bolts included.



Open to offers but looking for around $100

PM me on here or text O4O4-937-648



Located in Perth for pick up, or I can deliver around metro area upon receiving funds via bank transfer.



