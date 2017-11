Transmission in Limp mode Hi all,

My poor KK rig (124k's) is currently running on Limp mode, fixed on a gear.

She won't shift into any other forward gear.

The tranny has recently had a flush done to it.

From recollection this has the 42RLE transmission.



Has anyone experienced this issue? what was the fix?



Thanks in advanced Hi all,My poor KK rig (124k's) is currently running on Limp mode, fixed on a gear.She won't shift into any other forward gear.The tranny has recently had a flush done to it.From recollection this has the 42RLE transmission.Has anyone experienced this issue? what was the fix?Thanks in advanced __________________

2011 Cherokee Sport KK, Remote Start, Hankook Dynapro AT RF10 255/70R16, Apart from that All Stock