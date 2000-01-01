





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

1 1 Hour Ago C0xy CrawlerStar Join Date: Jan 2011 Location: Bonbeach, Melbourne Posts: 371 What Jeep do I drive?: TJ Likes: 7 Liked 6 Times in 4 Posts C0xy's Garage 2005 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle Asking Price: 10000 Make: Jeep Model: TJ Wrangler Year: 2005 Condition: Used Odometer KM: 147000 Rego State: VIC Up for sale is my 2005 TJ Golden Eagle 6spd manual to be sold as is with no RWC as i dont have time to organise one and i am hoping for a quick sale. Car is in good condition with the usual marks from being used for what it was made for.

The Good points

2" dobinsons lift

32x11.5 Maxxis Bighorns

Procomp series 98 rockcrawlers

HD Trackrod

HD Adjustable front Panhard rod

Rear panhard drop bracket

Teraflex swaybar disconnects

Banks monster 2.5" stainless exhaust

Snorkel

Smittybilt XRC front

Smittybilt XRC sliders

Blackjack welding steering box guard

Dobinsons 9,500lb rope winch

20" 60w Led Lightbar on bullbar

16w Led pods on windscreen brackets

10" 30w Led backup light

Blackjack welding rear bar with frame tie ins and custom stinger style swing away

Custom rear storage unit with provisions for drawer and a fridge

Pavement ends by bestop frameless top

Smittybilt cres net

Uhf and 6.5db aerial

New Century battery

Led Headlights

Sony explod headunit with inbuilt ipod tray

All speakers replaced with sony explod

Led interior lights

Blue led dash lights

Rugged ridge dash tray with phone/tablet and gopro mount

The Bad points

Needs a new windscreen, has a chip that was repaired but i dont think will pass a rwc

Drivers side rear flare is broken

Rear main seal is dripping very slightly and will need to be done in the near future

Passengers front axle seal is leaking

Aircon is not working,been quoted $135 to fix

With the car you also get the factory soft top, rear seats with seat belts and all fixings if you want them. I also have the alloy usa outer axle seals which i havent fitted but was planning on doing when replacing the inners and a BRC competition diff/gearbox and transfer breather kit specifically for the 6 speed TJ.

There is probably stuff i have forgotten.

If you have any questions or need more info shoot me a pm. Up for sale is my 2005 TJ Golden Eagle 6spd manual to be sold as is with no RWC as i dont have time to organise one and i am hoping for a quick sale. Car is in good condition with the usual marks from being used for what it was made for.The Good points2" dobinsons lift32x11.5 Maxxis BighornsProcomp series 98 rockcrawlersHD TrackrodHD Adjustable front Panhard rodRear panhard drop bracketTeraflex swaybar disconnectsBanks monster 2.5" stainless exhaustSnorkelSmittybilt XRC frontSmittybilt XRC slidersBlackjack welding steering box guardDobinsons 9,500lb rope winch20" 60w Led Lightbar on bullbar16w Led pods on windscreen brackets10" 30w Led backup lightBlackjack welding rear bar with frame tie ins and custom stinger style swing awayCustom rear storage unit with provisions for drawer and a fridgePavement ends by bestop frameless topSmittybilt cres netUhf and 6.5db aerialNew Century batteryLed HeadlightsSony explod headunit with inbuilt ipod trayAll speakers replaced with sony explodLed interior lightsBlue led dash lightsRugged ridge dash tray with phone/tablet and gopro mountThe Bad pointsNeeds a new windscreen, has a chip that was repaired but i dont think will pass a rwcDrivers side rear flare is brokenRear main seal is dripping very slightly and will need to be done in the near futurePassengers front axle seal is leakingAircon is not working,been quoted $135 to fixWith the car you also get the factory soft top, rear seats with seat belts and all fixings if you want them. I also have the alloy usa outer axle seals which i havent fitted but was planning on doing when replacing the inners and a BRC competition diff/gearbox and transfer breather kit specifically for the 6 speed TJ.There is probably stuff i have forgotten.If you have any questions or need more info shoot me a pm. Attached Thumbnails



__________________

2005 TJ Golden Eagle

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 12:14 PM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.







Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

