 2005 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 2005 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
C0xy's Avatar
C0xy  C0xy is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Bonbeach, Melbourne
Posts: 371
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 7
Liked 6 Times in 4 Posts
Default 2005 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle
Asking Price: 10000
Make: Jeep
Model: TJ Wrangler
Year: 2005
Condition: Used
Odometer KM: 147000
Rego State: VIC
Up for sale is my 2005 TJ Golden Eagle 6spd manual to be sold as is with no RWC as i dont have time to organise one and i am hoping for a quick sale. Car is in good condition with the usual marks from being used for what it was made for.
The Good points
2" dobinsons lift
32x11.5 Maxxis Bighorns
Procomp series 98 rockcrawlers
HD Trackrod
HD Adjustable front Panhard rod
Rear panhard drop bracket
Teraflex swaybar disconnects
Banks monster 2.5" stainless exhaust
Snorkel
Smittybilt XRC front
Smittybilt XRC sliders
Blackjack welding steering box guard
Dobinsons 9,500lb rope winch
20" 60w Led Lightbar on bullbar
16w Led pods on windscreen brackets
10" 30w Led backup light
Blackjack welding rear bar with frame tie ins and custom stinger style swing away
Custom rear storage unit with provisions for drawer and a fridge
Pavement ends by bestop frameless top
Smittybilt cres net
Uhf and 6.5db aerial
New Century battery
Led Headlights
Sony explod headunit with inbuilt ipod tray
All speakers replaced with sony explod
Led interior lights
Blue led dash lights
Rugged ridge dash tray with phone/tablet and gopro mount
The Bad points
Needs a new windscreen, has a chip that was repaired but i dont think will pass a rwc
Drivers side rear flare is broken
Rear main seal is dripping very slightly and will need to be done in the near future
Passengers front axle seal is leaking
Aircon is not working,been quoted $135 to fix
With the car you also get the factory soft top, rear seats with seat belts and all fixings if you want them. I also have the alloy usa outer axle seals which i havent fitted but was planning on doing when replacing the inners and a BRC competition diff/gearbox and transfer breather kit specifically for the 6 speed TJ.
There is probably stuff i have forgotten.
If you have any questions or need more info shoot me a pm.
Attached Thumbnails
1894_10154685889189196_4174786366909678527_n.jpg   jeep 1.jpg   jeep 2.jpg   jeep 3.jpg   jeep 5.jpg  

__________________
2005 TJ Golden Eagle

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 12:14 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=