Up for sale is my 2005 TJ Golden Eagle 6spd manual to be sold as is with no RWC as i dont have time to organise one and i am hoping for a quick sale. Car is in good condition with the usual marks from being used for what it was made for.
The Good points
2" dobinsons lift
32x11.5 Maxxis Bighorns
Procomp series 98 rockcrawlers
HD Trackrod
HD Adjustable front Panhard rod
Rear panhard drop bracket
Teraflex swaybar disconnects
Banks monster 2.5" stainless exhaust
Snorkel
Smittybilt XRC front
Smittybilt XRC sliders
Blackjack welding steering box guard
Dobinsons 9,500lb rope winch
20" 60w Led Lightbar on bullbar
16w Led pods on windscreen brackets
10" 30w Led backup light
Blackjack welding rear bar with frame tie ins and custom stinger style swing away
Custom rear storage unit with provisions for drawer and a fridge
Pavement ends by bestop frameless top
Smittybilt cres net
Uhf and 6.5db aerial
New Century battery
Led Headlights
Sony explod headunit with inbuilt ipod tray
All speakers replaced with sony explod
Led interior lights
Blue led dash lights
Rugged ridge dash tray with phone/tablet and gopro mount
The Bad points
Needs a new windscreen, has a chip that was repaired but i dont think will pass a rwc
Drivers side rear flare is broken
Rear main seal is dripping very slightly and will need to be done in the near future
Passengers front axle seal is leaking
Aircon is not working,been quoted $135 to fix
With the car you also get the factory soft top, rear seats with seat belts and all fixings if you want them. I also have the alloy usa outer axle seals which i havent fitted but was planning on doing when replacing the inners and a BRC competition diff/gearbox and transfer breather kit specifically for the 6 speed TJ.
There is probably stuff i have forgotten.
If you have any questions or need more info shoot me a pm.