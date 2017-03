jeep commander computer I have a 2006 jeep commander computer along with ignition and key .

seeing as how my jc was written off i dont need it any more ill let it go for 2500 dollars jeep told me for a new one it was 8000 dollars.

so its here if your interested. I have a 2006 jeep commander computer along with ignition and key .seeing as how my jc was written off i dont need it any more ill let it go for 2500 dollars jeep told me for a new one it was 8000 dollars.so its here if your interested.