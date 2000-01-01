Very regretful sale due to moving overseas at the end of the year and am forced to sell. Extended warranty until Aug 2020. Full service history at Jeep with receipts and spare key included.
Extras include:
Factory tow bar Luxury Pack perforated, ventilated and heated leather seats REDARC Tow Pro - $470 fitted Europlates - $440 Anderson plug custom fit - $450 Chief Products front tow hooks x2 (never actually used but look awesome) - $650 Nitto Terra Grappler AT tyres - $1300 Matching spare wheel + Nitto tyre - $550 Rhino Rack Vortex Roof Racks - $370 Front windows tinted to match factory tint - $180 Mopar boot liner - $250 Extended 6 year warranty until August 2020 - $1500
Link to Carsales advert here: https://carsales.mobi/cars/details/J...SSE-AD-4865334