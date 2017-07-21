Front passenger airbag recall I'm due for this when the parts become available... It was listed on the sheet as being applicable, (along with the J24 towbar recall), when I had the clockspring done.



In light of the possibilities, does anyone know of a way to disable it easily?



Faulty airbag at centre of recall to blame for death of Sydney man



TLDR: 54yo man had a crash. Piece of metal from the airbag hit him in the neck & he died at the scene.



Now, I haven't run into anyone in a couple of decades, but it is one of my kids who is likely to be in the front seat if I do. Or me when they finally get their L's. (The eldest is 17 this year. ) I'm due for this... It was listed on the sheet as being applicable, (along with the J24 towbar recall), when I had the clockspring done.In light of the possibilities, does anyone know of a way to disable it easily?TLDR: 54yo man had a crash. Piece of metal from the airbag hit him in the neck & he died at the scene.Now, I haven't run into anyone in a couple of decades, but it is one of my kids who is likely to be in the front seat if I do. Or me when they finally get their L's. (The eldest is 17 this year.

For Sale: JK D30/44 4.88 master install kits.



Jeeps: Lego for grownups. __________________Jeeps: Lego for grownups. Likes: (1)

JKFTW Last edited by Banshee; 1 Hour Ago at 09:43 AM .