 Front passenger airbag recall - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page Front passenger airbag recall


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Banshee's Avatar
Banshee  Banshee is online now
No Winching
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Blue mountains, West of Hell
Posts: 3,313
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 967
Liked 354 Times in 241 Posts
Default Front passenger airbag recall
I'm due for this when the parts become available... It was listed on the sheet as being applicable, (along with the J24 towbar recall), when I had the clockspring done.

In light of the possibilities, does anyone know of a way to disable it easily?

Faulty airbag at centre of recall to blame for death of Sydney man

TLDR: 54yo man had a crash. Piece of metal from the airbag hit him in the neck & he died at the scene.

Now, I haven't run into anyone in a couple of decades, but it is one of my kids who is likely to be in the front seat if I do. Or me when they finally get their L's. (The eldest is 17 this year. )
__________________
For Sale: JK D30/44 4.88 master install kits.

Jeeps: Lego for grownups.
Likes: (1)
Last edited by Banshee; 1 Hour Ago at 09:43 AM.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:50 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.




Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=