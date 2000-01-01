2013 wrangler unlimited Asking Price: $21,500. Ono Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler unlimited 6speed manual Year: 2013 Condition: Fair Odometer KM: 1005000km Rego State: Crookwell NSW Hi im selling my wrangler, its been my daily driver for about 3 years. The km are mostly highway km's. She dose have afew scratchers and dings, nothing really noticeable but there anyway. Jeep has a towbar and a set of mud tyres. If you'll like more pictures or info call all text on 0409230528 jeep lives in Crookwell NSW about 2hr30 south of sydney or 1hr10 from Canberra. Hi im selling my wrangler, its been my daily driver for about 3 years. The km are mostly highway km's. She dose have afew scratchers and dings, nothing really noticeable but there anyway. Jeep has a towbarand a set of mud tyres. If you'll like more pictures or info call all text on 0409230528 jeep lives in Crookwell NSW about 2hr30 south of sydney or 1hr10 from Canberra. Attached Thumbnails __________________

