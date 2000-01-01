|
2013 wrangler unlimited
Asking Price:
$21,500. Ono
Make:
Jeep
Model:
Wrangler unlimited 6speed manual
Year:
2013
Condition:
Fair
Odometer KM:
1005000km
Rego State:
Crookwell NSW
Hi im selling my wrangler, its been my daily driver for about 3 years. The km are mostly highway km's. She dose have afew scratchers and dings, nothing really noticeable but there anyway. Jeep has a towbar
and a set of mud tyres. If you'll like more pictures or info call all text on 0409230528 jeep lives in Crookwell NSW about 2hr30 south of sydney or 1hr10 from Canberra.
