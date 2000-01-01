Hi, for sale is a 1989 Grand Wagoneer. Enjoy the classic faux wood-panelled styling.
We bought her approx 5 years ago but unfortunately haven't had a chance to do her up. She has current QLD rego but this will expire very soon so will sell unregistered.
She's running okay, no major oil leaks, although have recently repaired a transmission leak. When we bought it also fixed up a broken steering column and key switch. We did have her converted back to petrol from LPG and installed a TFI upgrade (MSD ignition module, coil and rotor/distributor cap). Also had a manual choke put in as the autochoke wasn't good.
It's also a 7 seater but the 3rd row isn't bolted in at the moment, positioned it in for photos though. Spare wheel currently goes in boot as the bracket underneath is missing due to the old LPG tank location. A new bracket could be made up or a second hand one sourced.
List of things to be done to best of my knowledge:
-Rear tailgate window is stuck in the up position - put external DC on motor and it works so likely the rear keyswitch. Could potentially bypass rear switch and wire direct from dash switch. Can also source hand crank conversion kit from http://www.teamgrandwagoneer.com/
-Roof lining sagging, needs to be re-glued.
-AC needs regassing but would have to be converted to take R134 gas
-minor rust bottom driver's door
-front seats' leather quite worn, other seats good
-minor scratches/marks but nothing too bad for its age
-New timing chain?
Location - Townsville, QLD
Phone 0434 837 058
Cheers,
Keith