Key fob issue Grand Cherokee wk2 overland 2015 Hi



Is any one having issues with passive entry with WK2's?



Mine will lock and unlock with the remote but not with the button on the outdoor handles and it is not openning when I grab the handle either.



I checked the other remote and still no change, I have changed the batteries and have turned passive entry off and on on the uconnect system.



Could there be something I have missed before I take it to Jeep service centre.



Thanks



Mark







