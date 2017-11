2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2018 Kia Stinger, 1972 AMC Javelin AMX: Today’s Car News Jeep surprised everyone by releasing the first photos of its redesigned Wrangler. That’s because the new off-roader, code-named the JL, doesn’t make its formal debut until the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of this month. Kia called on West Coast Customs to create an attention-grabbing Stinger for this week’s 2017 SEMA...











Read More...



Jeep surprised everyone by releasing the first photos of its redesigned Wrangler. That’s because the new off-roader, code-named the JL, doesn’t make its formal debut until the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of this month. Kia called on West Coast Customs to create an attention-grabbing Stinger for this week’s 2017 SEMA...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com