Default Official 2018 JL first look

<br /> 2018 JL Wrangler official All the guessing and speculation on the look of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler can finally end. Jeep has released a trio of photos showing off the new off-roader in both two- and four-door configurations.

Sadly, this is all we get to see at the moment, as the company won't be releasing any more photos or info until the truck's official debut at the Los Angeles auto show Nov. 29.

Just three photos of the new JL-series Wrangler have been released. They reveal a modern design that stays true to the original. Theres no mistaking the vehicle for anything other than a Wrangler, but there are also modern touches such as the LED lights and more aerodynamically shaped grille.

But Wrangler fans can rest easy about a number of key features. For one thing, there isn't a single aspect of open air motoring left out of the new truck. As one of the images clearly shows, the doors come off, the top comes off, and the windshield still folds down.

Other interesting notes include that the gas filler is hidden behind a door now. The hood still has the traditional external clips. Interestingly, the roll bar doesn't reach as close to the edge of the body as it has in past Wranglers. It will be interesting to learn the reason for this. It could have something to do with safety, or perhaps it helps accommodate thicker, quieter hardtops and/or a more elegantly lowered soft top.

There are no engine, transmission, or other specifications yet. Those will all come at the aforementioned reveal in LA.

However, we expect it to be initially offered with a V6 with either manual or automatic transmissions, followed by a turbocharged four-cylinder with just an automatic.

Production of the new Wrangler will start at FCAs plant in Toledo, Ohio later this year. However, instead of using the Toledo South plant where the current JK-series Wrangler is built, the new Wrangler will be produced at the Toledo North plant due to its extra capacity. FCA will eventually use the Toledo South plant for a Wrangler-based pickup that could go by the name Scrambler. The pickup is expected to enter production in late 2019.



