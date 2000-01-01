Hey,
I had a leaking brake cylinder on the right rear drum a few weeks ago, picked up a new cylinder and replaced it a few days later - cleaned everything up and put it all back together as it was.
I didn't replace the shoes at the time as the bank account was tapped - but after bleeding the brakes and test driving, it was braking fine. There was still a bit of meat on the shoes, but granted they were fairly worn. The front pads and rotors were replaced about 12 months ago (just for reference).
Now two weeks later after putting a couple of hundred problem free km's on, I go to leave work today and when I place my foot on the brake at about 20km/hr as I depress the pedal an inch, I hear and feel a clunk through the pedal.
Kept doing it all the way home - doing some troubleshooting drives around the block the problem first went away, then came back and then the right rear wanted to lock up every time I braked a bit hard & sudden. Its more noticeable at slower speeds - once doing 70 or 80kph I wasn't feeling or hearing it. When I got home again there was a bit of heat coming through the wheel and could smell the brakes at the right rear.
I have to go away tomorrow for a few days so won't get a chance to pull the drum off this weekend and check whats happening, so thought I would check here if anyone has any ideas to get me on the right track when I get back to it. I'm thinking something is sticking or dragging on the right drum?? All the lines have been bled freshly when cylinder was changed and I redid them again last weekend to be sure and all clean fluid / no air at any bleeders.
If anyone has experienced anything like this or has any pointers let me know fellas,
cheers
sheeds