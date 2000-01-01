





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Search this Thread 1 12 Hours Ago Sheeds RustysRocker Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Rockhampton Age: 38 Posts: 501 What Jeep do I drive?: TJ Likes: 9 Liked 1 Time in 1 Post Sheeds's Garage TJ brakes clunking Hey,



I had a leaking brake cylinder on the right rear drum a few weeks ago, picked up a new cylinder and replaced it a few days later - cleaned everything up and put it all back together as it was.



I didn't replace the shoes at the time as the bank account was tapped - but after bleeding the brakes and test driving, it was braking fine. There was still a bit of meat on the shoes, but granted they were fairly worn. The front pads and rotors were replaced about 12 months ago (just for reference).



Now two weeks later after putting a couple of hundred problem free km's on, I go to leave work today and when I place my foot on the brake at about 20km/hr as I depress the pedal an inch, I hear and feel a clunk through the pedal.



Kept doing it all the way home - doing some troubleshooting drives around the block the problem first went away, then came back and then the right rear wanted to lock up every time I braked a bit hard & sudden. Its more noticeable at slower speeds - once doing 70 or 80kph I wasn't feeling or hearing it. When I got home again there was a bit of heat coming through the wheel and could smell the brakes at the right rear.



I have to go away tomorrow for a few days so won't get a chance to pull the drum off this weekend and check whats happening, so thought I would check here if anyone has any ideas to get me on the right track when I get back to it. I'm thinking something is sticking or dragging on the right drum?? All the lines have been bled freshly when cylinder was changed and I redid them again last weekend to be sure and all clean fluid / no air at any bleeders.



If anyone has experienced anything like this or has any pointers let me know fellas,

cheers

sheeds Hey,I had a leaking brake cylinder on the right rear drum a few weeks ago, picked up a new cylinder and replaced it a few days later - cleaned everything up and put it all back together as it was.I didn't replace the shoes at the time as the bank account was tapped - but after bleeding the brakes and test driving, it was braking fine. There was still a bit of meat on the shoes, but granted they were fairly worn. The front pads and rotors were replaced about 12 months ago (just for reference).Now two weeks later after putting a couple of hundred problem free km's on, I go to leave work today and when I place my foot on the brake at about 20km/hr as I depress the pedal an inch, I hear and feel a clunk through the pedal.Kept doing it all the way home - doing some troubleshooting drives around the block the problem first went away, then came back and then the right rear wanted to lock up every time I braked a bit hard & sudden. Its more noticeable at slower speeds - once doing 70 or 80kph I wasn't feeling or hearing it. When I got home again there was a bit of heat coming through the wheel and could smell the brakes at the right rear.I have to go away tomorrow for a few days so won't get a chance to pull the drum off this weekend and check whats happening, so thought I would check here if anyone has any ideas to get me on the right track when I get back to it. I'm thinking something is sticking or dragging on the right drum?? All the lines have been bled freshly when cylinder was changed and I redid them again last weekend to be sure and all clean fluid / no air at any bleeders.If anyone has experienced anything like this or has any pointers let me know fellas,cheerssheeds

Quote: Originally Posted by Tiny i cryed in deliverence and havent been canoeing since __________________

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread Show Printable Version Email this Page Search this Thread:



Advanced Search

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:49 AM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.











Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

