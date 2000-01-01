Jeep Wrangler 4 Door, Commander reincarnated Just saw the shots of the new Wrangler, Jeez the four door looks like a Commander squeezed into a Wrangler swim suit.



Which isn't a bad thing, I would have bought a new Commander, if one was available. The amount of sun that streams in, on the WK2, gives us the $hits.



http://www.drive.com.au/motor-news/j...er-116162.html



