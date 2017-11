2018 Jeep Wrangler reveals its evolutionary design The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is here—not that we know much about it. What is clear: Jeep invoked an "if it isn't broke, don't fix it" mentality when designing its 2018 Wrangler, which was revealed to the public Tuesday. There are various elements present with a more refined appeal over the outgoing Wrangler, though it absolutely carries a familiar...











Read More...



The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is here—not that we know much about it. What is clear: Jeep invoked an "if it isn't broke, don't fix it" mentality when designing its 2018 Wrangler, which was revealed to the public Tuesday. There are various elements present with a more refined appeal over the outgoing Wrangler, though it absolutely carries a familiar...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com