What exactly are your power requirements? Is it just the fridge if so what size? will there be other loads? how long do you expect to have the vehicle parked and not running?



My small Engel pulls 2.3 Amp at its hardest on a hot day it would go close to a 50/50 cycle for 12 hours and 30/70 overnight and I have 1 amp of led lights for max 6 hours a day so my demands are 2.3×12×.5 + 2.3×12×.3 + 6 would be max 28Ah.



I would say 3 days would be my max stay so that's close to a 90 Ah usable requirement a 130Ah deep cycle will do it but its life will be only 300 or so cycles if you can keep the demand down to a third of capacity your battery should last a lot longer like 10 times longer. I have 2 100 watt flexible pannels that are frankly to much of a pita. A lot of the time I won't take them as they are large awkward to carry rattle around and a pita to set up but for long camping they are good at extending the life of my second battery which is what if aim to have my solar panels do.



If you need it for winching under the bonnet is probably the way to go just because of the cable size you need for high currents. I have seen people try to use auto circuit breakers to limit draw on smaller cable, it's not great, they get quite hot when they trip and cut out and put a huge draw on your starter battery I don't like the idea.



If it's just basically the fridge and a few small led lights a battery box could be the way to go.



The other option for just a fridge and touring is not to get a second battery and run an Aux power port off a low voltage disconnect