WJ Factory Alloy Nudge Bar Asking Price: $250 Condition: Used Location: Gladesville Just look at this amazing piece of engineering frivolity. You could be the lucky owner of this factory car decoration for just $250.00.



Sold as a "nudge bar" by Jeep dealers for a lot of money, it may also be used as a bracket to attach spotlights to the front of your vehicle (no official weight rating).



All bolts and brackets included.



Pick up Sydney 2111.



If I don't answer just shoot a text - 0403 122 009







Just look at this amazing piece of engineering frivolity. You could be the lucky owner of this factory car decoration for just $250.00.Sold as a "nudge bar" by Jeep dealers for a lot of money, it may also be used as a bracket to attach spotlights to the front of your vehicle (no official weight rating).All bolts and brackets included.Pick up Sydney 2111.If I don't answer just shoot a text - 0403 122 009