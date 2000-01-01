

HYDRAULIC FAN STRATEGY

The hydraulic radiator cooling fan is controlled by the Front Control Module (FCM). A Pulse

With Modulated (PWM) signal from the FCM controls the fan speed. There are three inputs

to the FCM that determine what percentage of fan speed is required by the vehicle. These

inputs are:

· Engine Coolant Temperature

· Transmission Oil Temperature

· A/C System Pressure



This TSB may help

http://www.wkjeeps.com/TSB/tsb_wk_0700206.pdf



This link is about using a Diablo Sport to adjust fan settings on a Hemi.

Fan should always run when the engine in on. From what I have read its medium from around 98C and high from 104C in the Hemi. Sounds to high to me.

QuadraDrive II CRD 2"Lift +30 rims 265/70/17 General SRL's, Saguaro, Runva, 185w led's