Old 17 Hours Ago
bjm
WH 2010 CRD Hydraulic fan
Anybody know at what temp the hydraulic fan cuts in. Plus should it automatically run when A/c is on or is that also temp controlled

Old 14 Hours Ago
Clarky
Default
Fan should always run when the engine in on. From what I have read its medium from around 98C and high from 104C in the Hemi. Sounds to high to me.
HYDRAULIC FAN STRATEGY
The hydraulic radiator cooling fan is controlled by the Front Control Module (FCM). A Pulse
With Modulated (PWM) signal from the FCM controls the fan speed. There are three inputs
to the FCM that determine what percentage of fan speed is required by the vehicle. These
inputs are:
· Engine Coolant Temperature
· Transmission Oil Temperature
· A/C System Pressure

This TSB may help
http://www.wkjeeps.com/TSB/tsb_wk_0700206.pdf

This link is about using a Diablo Sport to adjust fan settings on a Hemi.
https://www.challengerforumz.com/thr...ettings.37929/
Old 14 Hours Ago
kx steve
Default
It cut in around 96 deg. I have read it it always ment to be spinning between 100 rpm to 500 rpm all the time even when first started up. On my car this is not the case. Only runs when temp get to 96 to 97 deg then desides to wake up. I think my jeep fan has a problem

Old 14 Hours Ago
kx steve
Default
So what Clarky you are saying med is 98 or give or take a couple deg so when the fan is going 100 to 500 rpm is that classed as low if that's the case my low speed isn't working.

Old 12 Hours Ago
Clarky
Default
Pull the solenoid and make sure it is moving freely. Sounds like it only opens when the voltage increases enough to pop it open.
Old 2 Hours Ago
bjm
Default
I have a ultra gauge which constantly shows water temp. It looks like the fan is cutting in fully around 217c as temp then drops, which on the car gauge is about an 1/8 inch past centre mark, nowhere near the hot red line. I have the large ATF pan which may be dictating full speed operation. Will investigate further.
Old 33 Minutes Ago
JamesLaugesen
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by bjm View Post
around 217c
I hope that's a typo!?
