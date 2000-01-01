3.7 Engine replacement procedure Hi Guys, looong time since i was last on here! (mainly cause the Jeep has been on blocks for a few years now!)

Finally getting around to fixing the Girl up and getting her on the road, she's going to be our daily driver towed behind our bus as we go around OZ...

So, wondering if there is a procedure on the forum to remove and replace engine???? ( have searched....nah)

I'm thinking of a recon'd engine from Jeep Engines, the old motor had oil pressure issues, and had a blown head from missus cooking her a few times....

so instead of replacing new bits to an old engine in unknown condition, i think fully reco'd engine is the go, mate and i have the tools, engine hoist and space to do it, just wondering if there a known procedure or do we just start unbolting things!?

