XJ 2000 Unfinished Project. Location.. Crestmead, Brisbane.

Contact by PM or #0421 159 330.





Health problems have forced me to quit my XJ, so I've decided to GIVE IT AWAY to a good home. What it requires is a bit of work with not much money outlay.



The good: I had a '98 with a dud tranny and a tired motor but loaded with goodies so I bought a '00 and replaced numerous dud bits from the '98.



The bad: I was given a replacement motor out of a crashed '00 but it appears to have a cracked head. I have the head off the '98 to replace it. The engine runs and can be driven as is.

The front axle is making a noise. I have the complete axle from the '98 complete with an Elocker to replace it.



What else you get :

Reconditioned Torque converter attached to the tired '98 engine.

Dud tranny to recondition.

2 x 242 transfer cases.



'00 Sport

2" lift

3x 10" fans

H/D radiator

Elocker