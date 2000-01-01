Location.. Crestmead, Brisbane.
Contact by PM or #0421 159 330.
Health problems have forced me to quit my XJ, so I've decided to GIVE IT AWAY to a good home. What it requires is a bit of work with not much money outlay.
The good: I had a '98 with a dud tranny and a tired motor but loaded with goodies so I bought a '00 and replaced numerous dud bits from the '98.
The bad: I was given a replacement motor out of a crashed '00 but it appears to have a cracked head. I have the head off the '98 to replace it. The engine runs and can be driven as is.
The front axle is making a noise. I have the complete axle from the '98 complete with an Elocker to replace it.
What else you get :
Reconditioned Torque converter attached to the tired '98 engine.
Dud tranny to recondition.
2 x 242 transfer cases.
Bill