When you say "folded down" do you mean tumbled forward and stowed, or set up as a seat?



If you mean it moves around in the stowed (rolled forward) position, then this is a factory OEM design feature (Yeah, thanks Jeep).

You can buy a stowage lock thats is basically a brace that fits into the floor mount and then clips into one of the rear lock....stops the seat rolling backwards. Sorry, no link....

If its moving around when the seat is deployed as a seat, then it is not locked and either the locks are faulty (not engaging), or you don't have the seat in the correct location on the front mounts. Likes: (1)

pete 56