Most times my rear seat is folded down (2 door JK) am I missing something as mine doesn't lock down. So the seat lifts and drops if I go over bumps etc so I use a tie down' is that the only way to secure seat when not in use? Silly question really but curious


When you say "folded down" do you mean tumbled forward and stowed, or set up as a seat?

If you mean it moves around in the stowed (rolled forward) position, then this is a factory OEM design feature (Yeah, thanks Jeep).
You can buy a stowage lock thats is basically a brace that fits into the floor mount and then clips into one of the rear lock....stops the seat rolling backwards. Sorry, no link....
If its moving around when the seat is deployed as a seat, then it is not locked and either the locks are faulty (not engaging), or you don't have the seat in the correct location on the front mounts.
Thats normal - before I took my rear seats out, I used to fold the rear seat up and use ockie straps and the headrests to hold it in place - ie - one hook goes onto one side of the headreast bar (after moving the headrest up) then loop the cord through the rectangle latch which is up in the air and the other hook goes onto the other headrest bar - lower headrest to desired height and done.
Thanks guys & why does that not surprise me that I can BUY something to fix a lack of design issue. Back to the tie down )) and yes mean tumbled down...


