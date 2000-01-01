 What do others do? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
pete 56
pete 56  pete 56 is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Blue Mtns
Posts: 198
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 124
Liked 19 Times in 9 Posts
What do others do?
When I bought my Jeep it had the JKS sway bar quick release fitted. To be honest didn't realise or know anything about them. So next time I go out I want to take them off and see how it goes. After watching some YouTube vids people say to secure sway bar so it won't cause damage. Question is how are people doing this? Your thoughts/ideas appreciated...


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

  #2  
Old 59 Minutes Ago
WhiteMeat
WhiteMeat  WhiteMeat is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Lapstone, NSW
Posts: 1,011
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 1,328
Liked 179 Times in 118 Posts
Default
Use zip ties (the big mofo ones) and the holes in the chassis rails to secure - make sure to keep the sway bar level.

You're in the Blue Mountains also - I'm down at Lapstone so let me know if you want me to show you in person (I can't drive anywhere this arvo due to too many beers already lol)

*edit* I've got some spare zip ties also if you need some in a hurry
__________________
2012 JK, Uneek 4x4 front bar, ATV 2.5" flexy coil lift, Maxxis 762 285/70R17, heavy right foot
Likes: (1)
Last edited by WhiteMeat; 56 Minutes Ago at 12:35 PM.
  #3  
Old 57 Minutes Ago
LeighP
LeighP  LeighP is offline
Lowranger Shocker
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Macarthur Region, SW Sydney
Posts: 1,618
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 962
Liked 509 Times in 319 Posts
Default
With JKS disconnects, I believe you remove the links completely?
If so, you could try using a zip tie to secure the bar up out of the way.

My disconnects have a "parking" pin that you position the lower end of the link to.....it disconnects the bar and holds it up out of the way in one operation - the links are not removed from the bar end.
Likes: (1)
  #4  
Old 44 Minutes Ago
pete 56
pete 56  pete 56 is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Blue Mtns
Posts: 198
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 124
Liked 19 Times in 9 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by WhiteMeat View Post
Use zip ties (the big mofo ones) and the holes in the chassis rails to secure - make sure to keep the sway bar level.

You're in the Blue Mountains also - I'm down at Lapstone so let me know if you want me to show you in person (I can't drive anywhere this arvo due to too many beers already lol)

*edit* I've got some spare zip ties also if you need some in a hurry


Thanks WhiteMeat! Not familiar with the mofo ties but I'm sure I can find some. I might try and hook up for a demo sometime but I am off to work later To many beers sounds good! Do you do much 4wdriving locally? I've been to Newnes / Lost City a few times but don't know many other places, any ideas or maybe fishing / 4wd spots? All the best...


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
  #5  
Old 43 Minutes Ago
pete 56
pete 56  pete 56 is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Blue Mtns
Posts: 198
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 124
Liked 19 Times in 9 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by LeighP View Post
With JKS disconnects, I believe you remove the links completely?

If so, you could try using a zip tie to secure the bar up out of the way.



My disconnects have a "parking" pin that you position the lower end of the link to.....it disconnects the bar and holds it up out of the way in one operation - the links are not removed from the bar end.


Thanks LeighP seems like zip ties are the way to go


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
  #6  
Old 16 Minutes Ago
WhiteMeat
WhiteMeat  WhiteMeat is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Lapstone, NSW
Posts: 1,011
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 1,328
Liked 179 Times in 118 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by pete 56 View Post
Thanks WhiteMeat! Not familiar with the mofo ties but I'm sure I can find some. I might try and hook up for a demo sometime but I am off to work later To many beers sounds good! Do you do much 4wdriving locally? I've been to Newnes / Lost City a few times but don't know many other places, any ideas or maybe fishing / 4wd spots? All the best...


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

Big mofo zip ties = the biggest ones you can find haha the ones I have in my gear bag are from Bunnings: Crescent brand 370mm (L) x 7.6mm (W) pack of 25

I used to run JKS disconnects so can go through it all with you if you're not certain about it - just make sure to add in some WD40 & a soft mallet / hammer for getting the disconnects off (and sometimes on lol) along with the zip ties - btw - reason for holding the sway bar level when disconnected is so that the pins on the sway bar dont rip the inside of your tyre to shreds when turning and flexing...

I don't get out much at the moment re off roading for a few reasons - Actually, LeighP was on the trip that is now my goto for an easy day run haha (start at back of Blackfellows Hand track and come back to Lithgow via Lost City) Haven't really got the inclination to have my daily driver off the road due to weekend fun lol
__________________
2012 JK, Uneek 4x4 front bar, ATV 2.5" flexy coil lift, Maxxis 762 285/70R17, heavy right foot
  #7  
Old 10 Minutes Ago
pete 56
pete 56  pete 56 is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Blue Mtns
Posts: 198
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 124
Liked 19 Times in 9 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by WhiteMeat View Post
Big mofo zip ties = the biggest ones you can find haha the ones I have in my gear bag are from Bunnings: Crescent brand 370mm (L) x 7.6mm (W) pack of 25



I used to run JKS disconnects so can go through it all with you if you're not certain about it - just make sure to add in some WD40 & a soft mallet / hammer for getting the disconnects off (and sometimes on lol) along with the zip ties - btw - reason for holding the sway bar level when disconnected is so that the pins on the sway bar dont rip the inside of your tyre to shreds when turning and flexing...



I don't get out much at the moment re off roading for a few reasons - Actually, LeighP was on the trip that is now my goto for an easy day run haha (start at back of Blackfellows Hand track and come back to Lithgow via Lost City) Haven't really got the inclination to have my daily driver off the road due to weekend fun lol


Oh mofo, doh I get it now, must be sunstroke from doing the lawn! And yep if I get a chance I will take you up on the disconnect lesson thanks.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
