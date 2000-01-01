Quote: Originally Posted by pete 56 To many beers sounds good! Do you do much 4wdriving locally? I've been to Newnes / Lost City a few times but don't know many other places, any ideas or maybe fishing / 4wd spots? All the best...





Big mofo zip ties = the biggest ones you can find haha the ones I have in my gear bag are from Bunnings: Crescent brand 370mm (L) x 7.6mm (W) pack of 25



I used to run JKS disconnects so can go through it all with you if you're not certain about it - just make sure to add in some WD40 & a soft mallet / hammer for getting the disconnects off (and sometimes on lol) along with the zip ties - btw - reason for holding the sway bar level when disconnected is so that the pins on the sway bar dont rip the inside of your tyre to shreds when turning and flexing...



I don't get out much at the moment re off roading for a few reasons - Actually, LeighP was on the trip that is now my goto for an easy day run haha (start at back of Blackfellows Hand track and come back to Lithgow via Lost City) Haven't really got the inclination to have my daily driver off the road due to weekend fun lol Big mofo zip ties = the biggest ones you can find haha the ones I have in my gear bag are from Bunnings: Crescent brand 370mm (L) x 7.6mm (W) pack of 25I used to run JKS disconnects so can go through it all with you if you're not certain about it - just make sure to add in some WD40 & a soft mallet / hammer for getting the disconnects off (and sometimes on lol) along with the zip ties - btw - reason for holding the sway bar level when disconnected is so that the pins on the sway bar dont rip the inside of your tyre to shreds when turning and flexing...I don't get out much at the moment re off roading for a few reasons - Actually, LeighP was on the trip that is now my goto for an easy day run haha (start at back of Blackfellows Hand track and come back to Lithgow via Lost City) Haven't really got the inclination to have my daily driver off the road due to weekend fun lol

