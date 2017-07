Servicing costs? Anyone supply their own filters? Hi,

Just had my 40k service done on my overland. Cost was over $900. Only $325 was labour. $150 was oil and the rest was filters. I am wondering if this is normal, and has anyone tried sourcing their own filters (thinking maybe from the states) and supplying the dealer with filters and oil for services? I just hate getting ripped by the dealerships more than I have to!



TIA.



Ben.



Buffomarinus