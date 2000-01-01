Gday all.
Had an unusual issue when climbing steep hills in low range recently.
Was climbing up the hills to get into & out of Bendethra camping area (duea national park) which has long steep climbs with pinches up to erosion mounds. Had the jeep in low range & first gear. The jeep would continuly bog down then rev up again & spin the tyres. Tried in "auto" & "rock" settings but no difference.
Thought it might have been loosing traction first then traction control coming in, but i dropped some more tyre pressure out & it made no difference.
Anyone else experienced this? I've climbed hills nearly this steep before but didn't experience this.
Thanks
Silverfox