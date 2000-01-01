 Low range climbing issue - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


silverfox1111
Low range climbing issue
Gday all.
Had an unusual issue when climbing steep hills in low range recently.
Was climbing up the hills to get into & out of Bendethra camping area (duea national park) which has long steep climbs with pinches up to erosion mounds. Had the jeep in low range & first gear. The jeep would continuly bog down then rev up again & spin the tyres. Tried in "auto" & "rock" settings but no difference.
Thought it might have been loosing traction first then traction control coming in, but i dropped some more tyre pressure out & it made no difference.
Anyone else experienced this? I've climbed hills nearly this steep before but didn't experience this.
Thanks
Silverfox

timsarg
take it out of low range and see the difference . remember low range you can only do 40
silverfox1111
Gday timsarg
I doubt it could of been done in high. Had about 1.6T of camper trailer on on the way in. Did try the hills without the camper & was the same. Would of been doing no more than 20km/h then it bogged down to about 10km/h then would rev up again, then repeat till i got over that climb.
Are you sure about the 40km/h limit in low? I don't think there is a limit for low range, unless you run out of revs.
Silverfox
