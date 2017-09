Leaking hose, need help to identify and problem solve. 2010 JK 3.8 petrol Hi please see attached pictures of a leaking hose I just found. Please can I get a part number for this replacement. also can I make a temporary fix until I source the part.













Hi please see attached pictures of a leaking hose I just found. Please can I get a part number for this replacement. also can I make a temporary fix until I source the part.

__________________