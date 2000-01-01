 Help needed for hopeless car guy -1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee limited - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Murchison Products
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeepoffroad.com

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > GENERAL > General Jeep Chat
Reload this Page Help needed for hopeless car guy -1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee limited


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 43 Minutes Ago
Truebrew  Truebrew is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: Hornsby nsw
Posts: 5
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Exclamation Help needed for hopeless car guy -1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee limited
Hi all
Great site looks very helpful
Wish I found yous earlier ,,,,,

I'm new to this site an in major help with my beloved jeep,

Its new parts on her before head blew
Crank angle sensor
Starter motor
Then few wks later it
Blew a head gasket
Now I don't want to get rid of it as there's still 6 months rego left on it ,
an inside an out this car hasn't got a mark on it ,,
I do love my jeep
there strong as a ox,
But due to financial hardship I can not afford mechanics to fix it up,

A mate said we could replace the head an fix it up over few weekends an fee beers an hours in the shed,
This guy is good with cars , he does know a lot,

I got all the parts, oils , coolant , degreasers, tourqe wrench ,
an bits an pieces together an we started
Pulled it all out in 6hrs spent on that day
10 hrs cleaning it all up another day,
put it all back together in 6 hrs all bolts an everything went back into the same position an there wasn't 1 part left over,
Thought we were winners just getting there,
What could go wrong !!
Started her up making sure no air in Radiator an let her just sit an run for 20 mins in the garage watch the temp,
Temp didn't move into red zone
Survey the motor -- no leaks- no funny noses-- looked good to go ,
We drive around town for 15 mins going beautiful like new then suddenly hear a funny thump under the hood-
We pull over an have a look an sure enough there's oil coming out from the gasket again,
Absolutely shattered
We drive it home under a few splatters but we get it home temperature through the roof on red,

My mate an I are completely gutted he carnt believe it himself,

The only thing we didn't do was get the head machined we think we was wrong there
The head shown no signs of warppd or cracks that's why we didn't

What can I do now ? Try again?
What about just putting in a whole new motor?
That's sorta what we're thinking of doing!
Is that hard to do ?
Anyone have experience with doing this? Close to Horan has some hours free to help with?

Well thanks
any info will be appreciated

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:17 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=