1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee limited Hi all

Great site looks very helpful

Wish I found yous earlier ,,,,,



I'm new to this site an in major help with my beloved jeep,



Its new parts on her before head blew

Crank angle sensor

Starter motor

Then few wks later it

Blew a head gasket

Now I don't want to get rid of it as there's still 6 months rego left on it ,

an inside an out this car hasn't got a mark on it ,,

I do love my jeep

there strong as a ox,

But due to financial hardship I can not afford mechanics to fix it up,



A mate said we could replace the head an fix it up over few weekends an fee beers an hours in the shed,

This guy is good with cars , he does know a lot,



I got all the parts, oils , coolant , degreasers, tourqe wrench ,

an bits an pieces together an we started

Pulled it all out in 6hrs spent on that day

10 hrs cleaning it all up another day,

put it all back together in 6 hrs all bolts an everything went back into the same position an there wasn't 1 part left over,

Thought we were winners just getting there,

What could go wrong !!

Started her up making sure no air in Radiator an let her just sit an run for 20 mins in the garage watch the temp,

Temp didn't move into red zone

Survey the motor -- no leaks- no funny noses-- looked good to go ,

We drive around town for 15 mins going beautiful like new then suddenly hear a funny thump under the hood-

We pull over an have a look an sure enough there's oil coming out from the gasket again,

Absolutely shattered

We drive it home under a few splatters but we get it home temperature through the roof on red,



My mate an I are completely gutted he carnt believe it himself,



The only thing we didn't do was get the head machined we think we was wrong there

The head shown no signs of warppd or cracks that's why we didn't



What can I do now ? Try again?

What about just putting in a whole new motor?

That's sorta what we're thinking of doing!

Is that hard to do ?

Anyone have experience with doing this? Close to Horan has some hours free to help with?



Well thanks

any info will be appreciated Hi allGreat site looks very helpfulWish I found yous earlier ,,,,,I'm new to this site an in major help with my beloved jeep,Its new parts on her before head blewCrank angle sensorStarter motorThen few wks later itBlew a head gasketNow I don't want to get rid of it as there's still 6 months rego left on it ,an inside an out this car hasn't got a mark on it ,,I do love my jeepthere strong as a ox,But due to financial hardship I can not afford mechanics to fix it up,A mate said we could replace the head an fix it up over few weekends an fee beers an hours in the shed,This guy is good with cars , he does know a lot,I got all the parts, oils , coolant , degreasers, tourqe wrench ,an bits an pieces together an we startedPulled it all out in 6hrs spent on that day10 hrs cleaning it all up another day,put it all back together in 6 hrs all bolts an everything went back into the same position an there wasn't 1 part left over,Thought we were winners just getting there,What could go wrong !!Started her up making sure no air in Radiator an let her just sit an run for 20 mins in the garage watch the temp,Temp didn't move into red zoneSurvey the motor -- no leaks- no funny noses-- looked good to go ,We drive around town for 15 mins going beautiful like new then suddenly hear a funny thump under the hood-We pull over an have a look an sure enough there's oil coming out from the gasket again,Absolutely shatteredWe drive it home under a few splatters but we get it home temperature through the roof on red,My mate an I are completely gutted he carnt believe it himself,The only thing we didn't do was get the head machined we think we was wrong thereThe head shown no signs of warppd or cracks that's why we didn'tWhat can I do now ? Try again?What about just putting in a whole new motor?That's sorta what we're thinking of doing!Is that hard to do ?Anyone have experience with doing this? Close to Horan has some hours free to help with?Well thanksany info will be appreciated