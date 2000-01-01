





2007 JK Wrangler Diesel Auto Asking Price: $20000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Year: 2007 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 186000 Rego State: NSW Excellent condition 4 door JK Wrangler Hard Top for sale, Well looked after.





Highly sought after drivetrain combo with Intercooled Turbo Diesel engine, 5 Speed Automatic transmission and 4.1 ratio differentials (same ratio as Rubicon, most have 3.73 diffs)





Added extras include:



- Rhino Backbone roof rack system installed and includes 3 custom made roof racks (Roof racks pictured in some shots)



- Complete 2.5" Teraflex suspension kit with coils, shocks, diff centralising bracket, brake line and bump stop extensions



- Smittybilt XRC Bullbar, winch compatible but not fitted, has a removable winch coverplate fitted.



- TJM Heavy Duty Rock sliders, I also have the original plastic side steps in great condition.



- Snorkle



- Bridgestone Dueler MT Tyres with 60%+ Tread, including a spare.



- Pro Vent catchcan fitted to prevent oil from entering the intake and clogging intercooler pipework.



- Renegade Pack with Infinity premium 9 speaker and subwoofer package.



- Huge transmission cooler fitted



- Genuine Mopar Towbar fitted just last year, includes tongue and towball. Very minimal towing has been done, less than 800km total.



- Tekonsha P3 electric brake controller fitted this year





The following work has been carried out very recently:



- Timing belt and tensioner replaced 20k km ago - worry free for the next 80,000km.



- Fan belt and tensioner replaced



- All 4 ball joints replaced



- All worn suspension bushes replaced



- New battery fitted



- New rotors and pads 6,000km ago



- Replaced radiator hoses, flushed cooling system and new coolant 1,000km ago.



- All new Teraflex suspension



Located Shellharbour, NSW



