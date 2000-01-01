Excellent condition 4 door JK Wrangler Hard Top for sale, Well looked after.
Highly sought after drivetrain combo with Intercooled Turbo Diesel engine, 5 Speed Automatic transmission and 4.1 ratio differentials (same ratio as Rubicon, most have 3.73 diffs)
Added extras include:
- Rhino Backbone roof rack system installed and includes 3 custom made roof racks (Roof racks pictured in some shots)
- Complete 2.5" Teraflex suspension kit with coils, shocks, diff centralising bracket, brake line and bump stop extensions
- Smittybilt XRC Bullbar, winch compatible but not fitted, has a removable winch coverplate fitted.
- TJM Heavy Duty Rock sliders, I also have the original plastic side steps in great condition.
- Snorkle
- Bridgestone Dueler MT Tyres with 60%+ Tread, including a spare.
- Pro Vent catchcan fitted to prevent oil from entering the intake and clogging intercooler pipework.
- Renegade Pack with Infinity premium 9 speaker and subwoofer package.
- Huge transmission cooler fitted
- Genuine Mopar Towbar fitted just last year, includes tongue and towball. Very minimal towing has been done, less than 800km total.
- Tekonsha P3 electric brake controller fitted this year
The following work has been carried out very recently:
- Timing belt and tensioner replaced 20k km ago - worry free for the next 80,000km.
- Fan belt and tensioner replaced
- All 4 ball joints replaced
- All worn suspension bushes replaced
- New battery fitted
- New rotors and pads 6,000km ago
- Replaced radiator hoses, flushed cooling system and new coolant 1,000km ago.
- All new Teraflex suspension
Located Shellharbour, NSW