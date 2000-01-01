 Fuel gauge -v- kms till empty reading - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Fuel gauge -v- kms till empty reading


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
dhula  dhula is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Warnbro, WA
Posts: 2
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Fuel gauge -v- kms till empty reading
We've just got ourselves a 06 KJ limited with CRD and auto. Only had it about a week or so so still learning about all the KJness of the car.

One thing that has my attention is the accuracy of the fuel gauge -v- the accuracy of the kms till empty reading in the roof display.

This morning the gauge was reading just a smidge under 1/4 full (or 3/4 empty - which ever way you want to look at it ) and the kms till empty reading was saying there was 85kms till we'd be walking/pushing the car.

Plan was to fill up this morning anyway and ended up putting in aprox 72 litres
The books say the fuel tank is aprox 78 litres and the low fuel light should come on at about 8.7 litres left in the tank.

The low fuel light didn't come on and the gauge was still nearer 1/4 full than empty but I reckon the kms till empty reading was about right so I'm wondering which is more accurate (I'm leaning towards the kms till empty reading) and if all three (gauge, light and kms till empty) are linked or completely separate systems, does anyone know

I'm thinking there may be something not quite right with the gauge or level sender also so something I'll have to investigate.
__________________
2006 KJ CRD+lazy shift. Ironman susp
2010 NT DiD+lazy shift, Kings+Dobinsons+Firestone

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Tog's Avatar
Tog  Tog is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 219
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 2
Liked 9 Times in 9 Posts
Default
Dunno bout in the diesel but my petrol light comes on once km to go hits less than 40km. The fuel warning option needs to be turned on via the menu on the overhead (EVIC)

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 02:46 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=