Fuel gauge -v- kms till empty reading We've just got ourselves a 06 KJ limited with CRD and auto. Only had it about a week or so so still learning about all the KJness of the car.



One thing that has my attention is the accuracy of the fuel gauge -v- the accuracy of the kms till empty reading in the roof display.



This morning the gauge was reading just a smidge under 1/4 full (or 3/4 empty - which ever way you want to look at it ) and the kms till empty reading was saying there was 85kms till we'd be walking/pushing the car.



Plan was to fill up this morning anyway and ended up putting in aprox 72 litres

The books say the fuel tank is aprox 78 litres and the low fuel light should come on at about 8.7 litres left in the tank.



The low fuel light didn't come on and the gauge was still nearer 1/4 full than empty but I reckon the kms till empty reading was about right so I'm wondering which is more accurate (I'm leaning towards the kms till empty reading) and if all three (gauge, light and kms till empty) are linked or completely separate systems, does anyone know



I'm thinking there may be something not quite right with the gauge or level sender also so something I'll have to investigate. We've just got ourselves a 06 KJ limited with CRD and auto. Only had it about a week or so so still learning about all the KJness of the car.One thing that has my attention is the accuracy of the fuel gauge -v- the accuracy of the kms till empty reading in the roof display.This morning the gauge was reading just a smidge under 1/4 full (or 3/4 empty - which ever way you want to look at it) and the kms till empty reading was saying there was 85kms till we'd be walking/pushing the car.Plan was to fill up this morning anyway and ended up putting in aprox 72 litresThe books say the fuel tank is aprox 78 litres and the low fuel light should come on at about 8.7 litres left in the tank.The low fuel light didn't come on and the gauge was still nearer 1/4 full than empty but I reckon the kms till empty reading was about right so I'm wondering which is more accurate (I'm leaning towards the kms till empty reading) and if all three (gauge, light and kms till empty) are linked or completely separate systems, does anyone knowI'm thinking there may be something not quite right with the gauge or level sender also so something I'll have to investigate. __________________

2006 KJ CRD+lazy shift. Ironman susp

2010 NT DiD+lazy shift, Kings+Dobinsons+Firestone