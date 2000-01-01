Hi All,
I just recently swapped my car from a Ford XR6 2009 4.0 litre V6 to a Jeep Cherokee KK 2010 3.6L V6. I have noticed the Jeep is very thirsty and the it consumes a lot more petrol than my previous car. Is this due to the weight of the Jeep or just how they are? I reckon I could get 400KMS per 60L tank in the Ford, but the jeeps 70L tank will probably only get me 300KMS if i'm lucky. This is in stop and start city driving of course. It's my first time owning a Jeep or any 4x4 so I don't know if this is normal or not.
Welcome to the club. Yes that normall. I put it on gas straight away. Theres a tank that fints in the spare wheel area and i get about 300km on the gas tank for $35. Also handy when you need long range you have fuel and gas
Thanks for the quick replies.. I wonder why its so thirsty though with a smaller engine capacity than the Ford. And I always keep it in 2WD never off road. I could even notice the pin drop a little after going up a small steep hill. How much did it cost you for the gas conversion?
I think $2300 well worth it. If your in melbourne theres a mob in sunshine thats recomended by this forum. If you do ot make sure you tell them gas intake to be locates were the fuel cap is. They will say it doesnt fit but it does
