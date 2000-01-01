 From Ford to Jeep - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Murchison Products
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeepoffroad.com

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KK Cherokee
Reload this Page From Ford to Jeep


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
sirlitchfield  sirlitchfield is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 4
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default From Ford to Jeep
Hi All,
I just recently swapped my car from a Ford XR6 2009 4.0 litre V6 to a Jeep Cherokee KK 2010 3.6L V6. I have noticed the Jeep is very thirsty and the it consumes a lot more petrol than my previous car. Is this due to the weight of the Jeep or just how they are? I reckon I could get 400KMS per 60L tank in the Ford, but the jeeps 70L tank will probably only get me 300KMS if i'm lucky. This is in stop and start city driving of course. It's my first time owning a Jeep or any 4x4 so I don't know if this is normal or not.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Kontek's Avatar
Kontek  Kontek is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 120
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 9
Liked 19 Times in 14 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by sirlitchfield View Post
Hi All,
I just recently swapped my car from a Ford XR6 2009 4.0 litre V6 to a Jeep Cherokee KK 2010 3.6L V6. I have noticed the Jeep is very thirsty and the it consumes a lot more petrol than my previous car. Is this due to the weight of the Jeep or just how they are? I reckon I could get 400KMS per 60L tank in the Ford, but the jeeps 70L tank will probably only get me 300KMS if i'm lucky. This is in stop and start city driving of course. It's my first time owning a Jeep or any 4x4 so I don't know if this is normal or not.
Welcome to the club. Yes that normall. I put it on gas straight away. Theres a tank that fints in the spare wheel area and i get about 300km on the gas tank for $35. Also handy when you need long range you have fuel and gas

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Kontek's Avatar
Kontek  Kontek is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 120
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 9
Liked 19 Times in 14 Posts
Default
Recomended sytem in prins

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
  #4  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Tog's Avatar
Tog  Tog is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 227
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 2
Liked 9 Times in 9 Posts
Default
I have the same model KK I get around 16l per 100km around town depending on which fuel I run I only use premium and usually get the best mileage from either Mobil or BP

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
Sponsored Posts
  #5  
Old 45 Minutes Ago
Nanook's Avatar
Nanook  Nanook is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Lake Macquarie, NSW.
Age: 47
Posts: 1,198
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 407
Liked 398 Times in 272 Posts
Default
I swapped my BFII FPV GT for a Wrangler. The GT had a limited edition 302kW motor and still had better economy than the Jeep.
__________________
Cheers,
Jamie
  #6  
Old 13 Minutes Ago
sirlitchfield  sirlitchfield is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 4
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
Thanks for the quick replies.. I wonder why its so thirsty though with a smaller engine capacity than the Ford. And I always keep it in 2WD never off road. I could even notice the pin drop a little after going up a small steep hill. How much did it cost you for the gas conversion?
Sponsored Posts
  #7  
Old 7 Minutes Ago
Kontek's Avatar
Kontek  Kontek is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 120
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 9
Liked 19 Times in 14 Posts
Default
I think $2300 well worth it. If your in melbourne theres a mob in sunshine thats recomended by this forum. If you do ot make sure you tell them gas intake to be locates were the fuel cap is. They will say it doesnt fit but it does

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
  #8  
Old 6 Minutes Ago
Kontek's Avatar
Kontek  Kontek is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 120
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 9
Liked 19 Times in 14 Posts
Default
LPG AUTO POWER 9399-9368

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:21 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=