The Falcons tank is 68l, compared to the Cherokees 73.8l and with the Cherokee being a SUV (to use the American term), 200 odd kg heavier and less aerodynamic I'd expect roughly the same or a bit less per tank than the Falcon. But we don't buy Jeeps for economic reasons, we buy them for their capabilities.
If your getting a LOT less km per tank than the Falcon then I would start looking at the usual suspects such as air filters and oil changes etc.
Good luck with it and I hope you enjoy it.
