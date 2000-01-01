 Jeep Cherokee KK fuel Consumption - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > Technical
Reload this Page Jeep Cherokee KK fuel Consumption


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
sirlitchfield  sirlitchfield is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 4
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Jeep Cherokee KK fuel Consumption
I just recently swapped my car from a Ford XR6 2009 4.0 litre V6 to a Jeep Cherokee KK 2010 3.6L V6. I have noticed the Jeep consumes a lot more petrol than my previous car. Is this due to the weight of the Jeep or just how they are? I reckon I could get 400KMS per 60L tank in the Ford, but the jeeps 70L tank will probably only get me 300KMS if i'm lucky. This is in stop and start city driving of course. It's my first time owning a Jeep or any 4x4 so i don't know if this is normal.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 33 Minutes Ago
skipperau's Avatar
skipperau  skipperau is online now
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Brisbane Southside
Age: 53
Posts: 85
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 6
Liked 5 Times in 5 Posts
Default
The Falcons tank is 68l, compared to the Cherokees 73.8l and with the Cherokee being a SUV (to use the American term), 200 odd kg heavier and less aerodynamic I'd expect roughly the same or a bit less per tank than the Falcon. But we don't buy Jeeps for economic reasons, we buy them for their capabilities.
If your getting a LOT less km per tank than the Falcon then I would start looking at the usual suspects such as air filters and oil changes etc.
Good luck with it and I hope you enjoy it.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 5 Minutes Ago
sirlitchfield  sirlitchfield is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 4
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
Thanks for the reply. I have already looked into doing a service changing the oil filter, oil and air filter. However I cannot find the fuel filter for this model. I have tried the local supercheap and repco stores and even checked on EBAY with no luck, are they that hard to find?
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:21 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=