I just recently swapped my car from a Ford XR6 2009 4.0 litre V6 to a Jeep Cherokee KK 2010 3.6L V6. I have noticed the Jeep consumes a lot more petrol than my previous car. Is this due to the weight of the Jeep or just how they are? I reckon I could get 400KMS per 60L tank in the Ford, but the jeeps 70L tank will probably only get me 300KMS if i'm lucky. This is in stop and start city driving of course. It's my first time owning a Jeep or any 4x4 so i don't know if this is normal.