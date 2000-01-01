2013 Jeep JK 2 Door // Black Asking Price: $26,000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Year: 2013 Condition: Used Odometer KM: 68354 Rego State: Victoria







**Have it on CarSales as well so just copy pasted the ad**



This 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sport Manual 4x4 MY13 has front fog lamps, air conditioning and passenger airbag.



Being a 2013 model it differs from all previous models.



3.6 L Pentastar engine which packs a 275305 hp (205227 kW) of power.



This series have received the following update/improvements; newly contoured seats and trim, a lever for one-handed rear-seat folding (previously a two-handed operation), ambient cabin lighting, and the return of the long-awaited second windshield washer nozzle.



The integrated bluetooth system connects your enabled phone through the audio system. 4 airbags. 68354 km on the clock only. It has voice recognition, side airbags and brake assist. Don't let this go at this price!. This car has been well looked after, only used to drive on weekends / beach trips and will be professional cleaned / detailed upon sale.



UPGRADES

- Flat Guards

- 17" Sunraysia Black Wheels

* Factory wheels with RWC tyres will be included

- LED Tail Lights

- LED Front Headlights

* Daytime runners

* HID Globes

- Comes with Hardtop and Soft Top

- Door handle inserts

- Heads Up Display

- Spartan Grill

* Factory grill will be included



THE FAMILY WILL LOVE THESE FEATURES

- 17" alloy wheels

- Remote central locking

- Bluetooth enabled system

- Voice recognition

- Rollover stability control

- Passenger airbag

- Multi-function control screen

- Brake assist

- Side airbags



