1 Hour Ago
shook
Default 2013 Jeep JK 2 Door // Black
Asking Price: $26,000
Make: Jeep
Model: Wrangler
Year: 2013
Condition: Used
Odometer KM: 68354
Rego State: Victoria




**Have it on CarSales as well so just copy pasted the ad**

This 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sport Manual 4x4 MY13 has front fog lamps, air conditioning and passenger airbag.

Being a 2013 model it differs from all previous models.

3.6 L Pentastar engine which packs a 275305 hp (205227 kW) of power.

This series have received the following update/improvements; newly contoured seats and trim, a lever for one-handed rear-seat folding (previously a two-handed operation), ambient cabin lighting, and the return of the long-awaited second windshield washer nozzle.

The integrated bluetooth system connects your enabled phone through the audio system. 4 airbags. 68354 km on the clock only. It has voice recognition, side airbags and brake assist. Don't let this go at this price!. This car has been well looked after, only used to drive on weekends / beach trips and will be professional cleaned / detailed upon sale.

UPGRADES
- Flat Guards
- 17" Sunraysia Black Wheels
* Factory wheels with RWC tyres will be included
- LED Tail Lights
- LED Front Headlights
* Daytime runners
* HID Globes
- Comes with Hardtop and Soft Top
- Door handle inserts
- Heads Up Display
- Spartan Grill
* Factory grill will be included

THE FAMILY WILL LOVE THESE FEATURES
- 17" alloy wheels
- Remote central locking
- Bluetooth enabled system
- Voice recognition
- Rollover stability control
- Passenger airbag
- Multi-function control screen
- Brake assist
- Side airbags

Registration has been paid until September 2017. This car represents great value at $26,000. Price is slightly negotiable without RWC ( as I run a business therefore, time is an issue to obtain one - but more than happy to get one if needed) 4 airbags to protect you and your family. This Jeep Wrangler 2013 has side airbags and brake assist.
Last edited by shook; 1 Hour Ago at 06:07 PM.

